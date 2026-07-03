Rs 10 lakh lump sum Vs Rs 10,000 SIP for 20 years - Which mutual fund investment is better?

New Delhi:

Many investors often wonder whether a lump-sum investment or a monthly SIP creates a larger corpus over the long term. A SIP and lump-sum calculator helps clarify the difference and how investment amount, timing, and compounding work together. Both investment methods have their own advantages. To choose between the two, investors can consider factors such as risk appetite, market conditions, investment horizon, and the amount of money available for investment.

SIP Vs Lump Sum Calculator: Why is this comparison important?

SIPs and lump-sum investments are both different ways to participate in market-linked investments. In a lump-sum investment, the entire amount is invested at once. In a SIP, a fixed amount is invested monthly for a specified period.

For this example, we're looking at a 10-year period with an assumed annual return of 12 per cent. The objective is simply to understand the numbers through a calculator-based approach.

Rs 10,000 SIP for 20 years

If an individual invests Rs 10,000 in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for 20 years, they can earn a total return of around Rs 91,98,574 at maturity, as per the calculations.

SIP Calculations

SIP amount: Rs 10,000 per month

Total invested amount over the period: 24,00,000

Time period: 20 years

Expected rate of return: 12 per cent

Estimated returns: Rs 67,98,574

Total value: Rs 91,98,574

Rs 10 lakh lump sum investment for 10 years

If an individual invests Rs 10,00,000 for 20 years in a lump-sum investment, they can receive Rs 96,46,293 at maturity.

Lump sum calculation

Invested amount: Rs 10 lakh

Time period: 20 years

Expected rate of return: 12 per cent

Estimated returns: Rs 86,46,293

Total value: Rs 96,46,293

Conclusion

The above calculations clearly show that a lump-sum investment can provide you with better returns over the same period compared with a SIP. This is mainly because you have invested a big amount in one go, but this again depends on market conditions. The comparison shows that compounding, time, and total contributions all play a significant role in wealth creation. However, these calculations are projections and not investment advice. Do your own due diligence or consult a financial planner.



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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

