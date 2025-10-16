Is Yamuna Expressway the next 'GCC Hub'? Here's what experts say Real estate experts say the upcoming airport is set to act as a catalyst for economic activity, fuelling demand across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, retail, and logistics sectors in the region.

Noida:

From a high-speed link between Delhi and Agra, the Yamuna Expressway has turned into NCR’s most promising business frontier. The corridor has stolen the spotlight with steady investment, ambitious infrastructure, and growing corporate interest. India’s emergence as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has further sharpened the focus, transforming it from a transit route into a strategic base for innovation, enterprise, and long-term value creation. As development deepens around Noida, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Noida International Airport, investor confidence in the region has reached new highs.

According to Knight Frank India’s Q3 2025 Residential and Office Market Report (July–September 2025), Delhi-NCR continues to dominate India’s real estate landscape with a record-breaking performance across both housing and commercial segments. The office segment has mirrored the strength of this growth, maintaining leasing momentum despite cautious global sentiment. Average office rentals grew 9 per cent YoY, driven by demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), BFSI, and consulting firms. Further, Apple’s top global vendor, Foxconn, is exploring the possibility of setting up a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company is reportedly eyeing a 300-acre plot along the Yamuna Expressway.

At the core of this transformation lies infrastructure as the true enabler of opportunity. The Yamuna Expressway today stands surrounded by some of India’s most ambitious developments: the Noida International Airport nearing operationalisation, the upcoming Film City poised to attract global media investments, and YEIDA’s industrial clusters drawing manufacturing, warehousing, and data centre projects.

Noida International Airport is set to act as a catalyst

Real estate experts say the upcoming airport is set to act as a catalyst for economic activity, fuelling demand across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, retail, and logistics sectors in the region.

According to Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group, the Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as one of India’s most promising investment landscapes, and the land prices have appreciated phenomenally over the past five years.

"Catalysed by the soon-to-be-operational Noida International Airport and strengthened by the massive institutional projects such as the Film City, technology parks, and dedicated logistics hubs, including the establishment of Global Capability Centres by the world's leading firms, the region has gathered unprecedented momentum. What distinguishes this growth story is the unique combination of seamless connectivity and strong long-term economic fundamentals. At Gaurs Group, we identified this potential at a very early stage when the airport was still in the conceptual stage and developed sprawling Gaur Yamuna City, which is now home to nearly 15,000 residents. Today, as multiple sectors converge to fuel progress, the Yamuna Expressway is steadily shaping into a global city,” Gaur said.

Yamuna Expressway has become a focal point

With infrastructure projects like the Noida International Airport taking shape, the Yamuna Expressway has become a focal point for both residential and commercial expansion.

"On the commercial front, office rentals remain healthy along the corridor, driven not only by India-focused businesses but also by MNCs and GCCs increasingly choosing Noida-Greater Noida as a strategic base for their operations. IT service companies like Tech Mahindra are helping companies set up GCCs. Other tech giants and multinational corporations like Infosys, Wipro, Microsoft, and Samsung have established major offices in Noida, contributing to the region's infrastructural growth. This has led to a 60-70 per cent increase in land values around the airport, primarily over the last three years. As developers, these trends reinforce our confidence in the region’s potential, paving the way for NCR to continue setting benchmarks for both residential and commercial real estate, with exciting opportunities ahead,” said Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Realty.

Moreover, the momentum on the commercial front is naturally spilling over into residential demand, creating a powerful ripple effect across the Yamuna Expressway corridor. As global and domestic enterprises establish offices and GCCs here, the need for premium housing, social infrastructure, and lifestyle amenities is rising in tandem. The Knight Frank report further shows that the home prices in the NCR region surged 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) — the fastest among all major Indian cities.

“The rise in NCR's residential prices is a reflection of the region's solid foundations. While on the one hand, it is being aided by big-ticket infrastructural projects like the Noida International Airport and its imminent operationalisation, the investment by leading global and Indian conglomerates, such as Microsoft and the Adani Group, has not only increased NCR's visibility but also added to its stature, benefiting both residential and commercial real estate,” Salil Kumar, Director-Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group, concluded.