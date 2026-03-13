Innovision IPO subscription date: Closing date extended, price band cut - Check latest GMP

Mumbai:

The last date of subscription for the initial public offer of Innovision Ltd, a manpower and toll plaza management services provider, has been extended amid a tepid response from investors. Earlier, the IPO, which opened for subscription on March 10, was scheduled to close on March 12, 2026. According to an update shared with stock exchanges, the company has also revised the price band, and it will be effective from March 13, 2026. In the first three days of the issue, the IPO was subscribed to 32 per cent overall. According to data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed to 99 per cent, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) category saw a 36 per cent subscription. The retail investor segment witnessed the weakest demand, with subscriptions at 28 per cent.

Innovision IPO subscription date extended

The company has informed that the closing date of its initial public offering (IPO) is March 17, 2026.

Innovision IPO price band reduced

Moreover, the company has now revised the price band to Rs 494-519 per share, lower than the earlier band of Rs 521-548 per share.

The Haryana-based company's proposed IPO comprised a combination of a fresh issuance of Rs 255 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 12.38 lakh equity shares. Now, it's offering 61.32 lakh shares.

According to the company, proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used towards payment of debt, fund the company's working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Emkay Global Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

Innovision IPO GMP today

Amid this, the grey market premium (GMP) of Innovision's unlisted shares has fallen. According to Investorgain, the GMP on Friday stood at Rs 0.

Currently, Innovision operates at six toll plazas located in Lachhiwala (Uttarakhand), Nazirakhat (Assam), Sarsawa (Uttar Pradesh), Paschim Madati (West Bengal), Newadakanthi (Uttar Pradesh) and Tarwa Dewa (Uttar Pradesh).

