Idea share price: Vodafone Idea stock surges 7% after board meet for fundraising announced, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Vodafone Idea surged nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, after the company informed exchanges that its board would meet later this week to consider a fundraising proposal. The counter opened at Rs 12.14, a gain of Rs 0.245 against the previous close of Rs 11.89 on the BSE. It further advanced to touch a high of Rs 12.69, representing a gain of Rs 0.8 or 6.7 per cent. This is also just 2.81 per cent away from its 52-week high of Rs 12.8. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 6.12. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green at Rs 12.58, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,36,403.88 crore.

The stock was in action recently after Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla took over as the new non-executive chairman of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea.

Board meeting on May 16

The stock action comes as the company has announced that its board will meet on May 16, 2026, to consider and evaluate a proposal to raise funds. According to the information shared, the funds will be raised by way of issuance of equity shares and or warrants on a preferential basis.

"To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or warrants on preferential basis, subject to such approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company," the filing reads.

The board will also approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Vodafone Idea share price history

The stock has outperformed the sector by 2.88 per cent and is technically trading above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 44.94 per cent in five years and 81.48 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date basis, it has gained 9.64 per cent as against the correction of 12.23 per cent in the benchmark index.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)