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  4. HDFC Bank share price surges over 3% as lender shortlists two names for next MD, CEO

HDFC Bank share price surges over 3% as lender shortlists two names for next MD, CEO

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

HDFC has sent the names of two candidates as prospective successors to the Reserve Bank. The lender said its board approved these names following recommendations from its governance, nomination and remuneration committee.

HDFC Bank share price today.
HDFC Bank share price today. Image Source : HDFC/Freepik

HDFC has sent the names of two candidates as prospective successors to the Reserve Bank. The lender said its board approved these names following recommendations from its governance, nomination and remuneration committee.

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