HDFC has sent the names of two candidates as prospective successors to the Reserve Bank. The lender said its board approved these names following recommendations from its governance, nomination and remuneration committee.
HDFC Bank share price surges over 3% as lender shortlists two names for next MD, CEO
HDFC has sent the names of two candidates as prospective successors to the Reserve Bank. The lender said its board approved these names following recommendations from its governance, nomination and remuneration committee.
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