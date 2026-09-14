Raymond shares details of its aerospace subsidiary, stock jumps 35% per cent in 1 week: Check details

Raymond Ltd. shares will remain on investors' radar on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. The stock has gained over the last couple of days and has surged more than 25 per cent in one week. In its latest after-hours exchange filing on Friday, the company said its aerospace subsidiary received a major new order from a leading Indian aerospace and defence company. The order will cover manufacturing over 300 types of parts for various aircraft. These include precision-machining, aerospace castings, structural components, and complex assemblies. The company will supply more than 37,000 components annually.

To generate annual revenue of Rs 33 crore

Based on its estimated production capacity, the business is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately Rs 33 crore, according to the filing. Production of these parts will begin in phases during 2026 and 2027. This order will expand Raymond's presence in the aerospace sector and give the company opportunities to operate in other segments of the aerospace value chain.

Rakesh Tiwari, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Raymond Limited, said the new order is part of the company's strategy to improve its product mix and increase profit margins. He explained that Raymond's manufacturing capabilities are not limited to a single level, but include a variety of functions such as machining, casting, structural components, and assembly.

This will help the company achieve greater business per project and build a strong long-term order backlog. This order will also expand Raymond's customer base and strengthen its position in the growing domestic Indian aerospace market.

Raymond Share Price

The company's stock closed at Rs 1,003.20 on Friday, up 17.54 per cent or Rs 149.70 on the BSE, and on the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 1,003, up 17.47% or Rs 149.15. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,590.80 crore.

Indian markets remain closed on Monday for Ganesh Chaturthi, making Tuesday’s opening particularly important as investors respond to the latest global developments. A hold above 23,000–23,300 could encourage short covering and selective bargain buying, but a sustainable recovery will require the Nifty to reclaim 23,600 with broader market participation. Until that happens, rallies are likely to remain vulnerable to selling.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)