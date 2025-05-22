Hazoor Multi Projects bags project from NHAI, check details The counter has given a multibagger return of 297.23 per cent in two years and 2,105 per cent in three years. However, on a YTD (year-to-date) basis, it has corrected 14 per cent.

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has informed exchanges that it has secured an order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project, which has been secured through the e-tender process, is worth around Rs 23 crore.

"Letter of Award (LOA) has been received from NHAI for acting as user fee collection agency at Shrishikalan Fee Plaza at km 193 for rehabilitation and upgradation from km 178.00 to km 215.00 (Kabarai-Banda Section) of NH-76 to 2 lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh," the company said in an filing.

Share Price Today

The counter opened in the red as benchmark indices tumbled in the opening trade amid weak global cues. The counter started the session at Rs 47 and slipped further to touch the intraday low of Rs 45.26. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 45.85 on the BSE - a fall of 2.82 per cent from the previous close of Rs 47.18.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 63.90, and the 52-week low is Rs 32. The market cap of the company is Rs 976.36 crore.

Share Price History

The counter has given a multibagger return of 297.23 per cent in two years and 2,105 per cent in three years. However, on a YTD (year-to-date) basis, it has corrected 14 per cent.

HMPL is into renewable energy and building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Stock Market Today

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday mirroring weak trends in global equities amid the US fiscal worries along with debt concerns.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex tanked 578.3 points to 81,018.33 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 203.45 points to 24,610.

Later, the BSE benchmark traded 746.48 points lower at 80,832.82, and the Nifty quoted 233.80 points down at 24,575.65.

From the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards.

