HAL Dividend 2025: Defence PSU announces 500 per cent interim dividend - Check amount, record date

HAL Dividend 2025: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced its first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The company made this announcement while sharing its quarterly results for the December quarter of FY25. The state-owned aerospace and defence company has also announced the record date for this corporate action.

HAL Dividend 2025: Amount

According to the information shared by the company, it has declared its first interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.

"The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of Rs 5 each fully paid up 500 per cent for the Financial Year 2024-25," the filing reads.

HAL Dividend 2025: Record date

The PSU has already fixed a record date for the payment of the interim dividend. As per the information shared, the record date is February 18, 2025.

A record date is important for a company as it is useful in identifying the eligibility of the shareholders for any corporate action.

HAL Dividend 2025: Payment date

The company has informed exchanges that the dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before March 14, 2025.

"As informed earlier, Record date for the payment of first interim dividend will be Tuesday, the 18th February, 2025. The dividend will be paid to all the eligible shareholders on or before 14th March, 2025" the company said.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced on Tuesday that it has an order book of Rs 1.2 lakh crore and expects to add another Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming year, bringing the total order book to Rs 2.2 lakh crore, which it aims to execute by 2030.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil said the company has received orders worth Rs 55,000 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year.