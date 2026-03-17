GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today: Check subscription status, grey market premium and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offering of agrochemical company GSP Crop Science Ltd is open for subscription, and today is the second day of the three-day subscription window. The public subscription began on March 16 and will conclude on March 18, 2026. The issue was subscribed to 47 per cent on the first day of the bidding. At the time of writing the report, the issue was subscribed to by nearly 60 per cent. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO has received bids for 53,93,362 shares against 89,47,367 shares on offer. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.28 times the subscription. Non-institutional investors' portion fetched 85 per cent subscription, and the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 12 per cent.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 304-320 per share for the IPO. Considering the higher end, the company has been valued at Rs 1,489 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 50 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 160 crore at the upper end by the promoters, aggregating Rs 400 crore.

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, GSP Crop Science's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 0. This means shares are trading at their issue price of Rs 320 with no premium or discount in the grey market.

GSP Crop Science: What does the company do?

GSP Crop Science is a research-focused agrochemical company with over 39 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators in India.

Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

GSP Crop Science IPO Listing Date

The shares of the company will list on both the NSE and BSE with the expected listing date of March 24, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)