Groww IPO GMP: Grey market premium falls on day 3, check subscription status and other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, has received a good response from investors and was subscribed to 1.64 times on day 2. Ahead of the IPO, Billionbrains Garage Ventures garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors. The Rs 6,632 crore IPO would conclude today, i.e. on November 7, 2025.

The company, which is backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV, Tiger Capital, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, plans to use proceeds from the IPO to invest in technology development and business expansion. Of the fresh issuance, Rs 225 crore will be used for brand building and performance marketing activities, and Rs 205 crore will be invested in Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), the NBFC arm, to augment its capital base.

Groww IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Groww's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 11. This is a fall of Rs 3.75 from yesterday's GMP of Rs 14.75. Considering the upper price band of Rs 100, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 111, reflecting a grey market premium of 11 per cent.

Groww IPO Price Band and Lot Size

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share. It has a lot size of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.

Groww IPO Subscription Date

The company's Rs 6,632 crore IPO will be open for public subscription on November 4 and conclude on November 7.

Groww IPO Allotment Date

According to the information shared, the basis for the allotment is expected to be finalised on November 10, 2025.

Groww IPO Listing Date

Groww will make its debut on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, on November 12.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 per cent as of June 2025.

