Gold, silver edge lower on MCX on renewed US-Iran tensions | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures opened with a weak bias on Wednesday, July 08, 2026, after fresh US strikes on Iran lifted oil and the dollar ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 192, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 1,45,200 per 10 grams, against the previous close of Rs 1,45,392. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,44,750, down Rs 642 or 0.44 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,45,356. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,45,162, down Rs 230, or 0.16 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 151 or 0.10 per cent to trade at Rs 1,48,350 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,812 lots.

"MCX Gold opened on a weak note and is trading below the Rs 1,45,000 mark, reflecting a cautiously weak undertone. Immediate support is placed at Rs 1,44,500 – Rs 1,44,000, and a break below this zone could drag prices toward Rs 1,43,000. On the upside, prices need to reclaim Rs 1,45,500, above which the Rs 1,46,200 – Rs 1,46,600 zone acts as immediate resistance. A sustained move above this range could extend the recovery toward Rs 1,47,600 – Rs 1,48,000. Overall, the near-term outlook remains cautiously weak, with prices needing to reclaim the immediate resistance zone to stabilise momentum," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,30,015 against the previous close of Rs 2,30,857, a drop of Rs 842 or 0.36 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,30,611, down Rs 277 or 0.12 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price slipped 0.34 per cent to approximately USD 4,143.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12 noon was USD 4,125.96 per ounce, down by USD 20.44 or 0.49 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,640 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,600 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,490 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,44,490 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,45,420 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,33,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,45,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,45,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,45,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,45,000 per kg.

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