Gold, silver fall over 1% as investors await Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures continue to fall on Tuesday, July 07, 2026, as investors await the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes for insights on interest rates. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 351, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 1,46,566 per 10 grams, against the previous close of Rs 1,46,917. It fell further to an intraday low of Rs 1,45,351, down Rs 1,566 or 1.06 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,46,566. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,45,549, down Rs 1,368, or 0.93 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 1,410, or 0.94 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,48,701 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 2,410 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,34,100 against the previous close of Rs 2,36,099, a drop of Rs 1,999 or 0.84 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,32,296 with a drop of Rs 3,803 or 1.61 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price slipped 0.70 per cent to approximately USD 4,138.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12 noon was USD 4,126.78 per ounce, down by USD 28.24 or 0.68 per cent.

"Bullion prices dropped on MCX, with gold down about 1 per cent and silver by 1.3 per cent as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes for insights on interest rates. Internationally, spot gold fell below USD 4,150 per ounce, and silver hovered around USD 61 per ounce. The market sentiment weakened following disappointing US employment data for June and revisions to previous payroll figures, lowering expectations for an immediate Fed rate hike to about a 50 per cent likelihood for September," Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)