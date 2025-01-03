Gold price today January 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold price in India on January 3.

Gold price on January 3: Gold prices in India witnessed a modest rise on Friday, with 24-carat gold priced at Rs 79,385.3 per 10 grams, marking an increase of Rs 3,300. Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 3,000 to reach Rs 71,980.3 per 10 grams.

Over the past week, 24-carat gold prices have fluctuated by 0.59%, while the change over the last month has been a marginal 0.28%. These trends indicate steady movement in the precious metals market, reflecting global economic factors influencing demand and pricing.

Despite these fluctuations, gold remains a key investment for many, with prices continuing to reflect both global market trends and domestic demand. Analysts predict that gold may continue to see moderate fluctuations in early 2025, with its safe-haven status keeping it in demand among investors amid uncertainties in global markets.

City 22 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) 24 Carat Gold Rate (Per 10 gm) Delhi Rs 71,960 Rs 79,385 Mumbai Rs 71,810 Rs 79,235 Kolkata Rs 71,810 Rs 79,410 Chennai Rs 71,810 Rs 79,450 Ahmedabad Rs 71,860 Rs 79,515 Pune Rs 71,810 Rs 79,235 Lucknow Rs 71,960 Rs 79,435 Bengaluru Rs 71,810 Rs 79,485 Patna Rs 71,860 Rs 79,435 Hyderabad Rs 71,810 Rs 79,380

Why does the price of gold fluctuate?

The price of gold fluctuates due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

ALSO READ: Silver price on January 3 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai | Know latest prices today