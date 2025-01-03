Friday, January 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Silver price on January 3 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai | Know latest prices today

Silver price on January 3 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai | Know latest prices today

Silver price on January 3: The changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of silver as an investment.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 10:43 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 10:45 IST
Silver price on January 3.
Image Source : PIXABAY Silver price on January 3.

Silver price on January 3: On January 3 (Friday), silver prices increase to Rs 92,500 per kilogram and Rs 92.50 per gramme. Ten grammes of silver will cost Rs 925 today compared to Rs 905 yesterday (January 2); the price of 100 grammes of silver in India climbed by Rs 200 from Rs 9,050 on Thursday to Rs 9,250 on Friday; and the price of one kilogramme of silver bumped by Rs 2,000 from Rs 90,500 yesterday to Rs 92,500 today.

Here are the details of 'silver rates' in India's top 5 cities

Silver rate in Mumbai 

Silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 90,400/Kg on January 2, while it was priced at Rs 90,500/Kg on the previous day.

Silver rate in Delhi 

The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 90,400/Kg on January 2. The price of silver for 10 gram Rs 904/gram on January 1.

Silver rate in Kolkata 

Related Stories
Silver price today in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad | Know latest prices on December 4

Silver price today in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad | Know latest prices on December 4

Silver prices today: Check December 13 silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Silver prices today: Check December 13 silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Silver price today December 19: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and major cities

Silver price today December 19: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and major cities

Silver price today December 26: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Silver price today December 26: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Silver price today December 30: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Silver price today December 30: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 90,400/Kg and for 10 gram, it was priced 904.

Silver rate in Chennai 

The silver rate in Chennai today, January 2, is Rs 97,900/Kg and for 10 gram it is priced at Rs 979.

Factors which affect 'Silver prices' 

  1. The price of silver constantly fluctuates due to various factors, i.e, both domestic as well as international. 
  2. Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  3. Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  4. Government rules/regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  5. World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.
  6. Insights from Jewellers: Jewellers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement