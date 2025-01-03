Silver price on January 3 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai | Know latest prices today

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Silver price on January 3.

Silver price on January 3: On January 3 (Friday), silver prices increase to Rs 92,500 per kilogram and Rs 92.50 per gramme. Ten grammes of silver will cost Rs 925 today compared to Rs 905 yesterday (January 2); the price of 100 grammes of silver in India climbed by Rs 200 from Rs 9,050 on Thursday to Rs 9,250 on Friday; and the price of one kilogramme of silver bumped by Rs 2,000 from Rs 90,500 yesterday to Rs 92,500 today.

Here are the details of 'silver rates' in India's top 5 cities

Silver rate in Mumbai

Silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 90,400/Kg on January 2, while it was priced at Rs 90,500/Kg on the previous day.

Silver rate in Delhi

The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 90,400/Kg on January 2. The price of silver for 10 gram Rs 904/gram on January 1.

Silver rate in Kolkata

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 90,400/Kg and for 10 gram, it was priced 904.

Silver rate in Chennai

The silver rate in Chennai today, January 2, is Rs 97,900/Kg and for 10 gram it is priced at Rs 979.

Factors which affect 'Silver prices'