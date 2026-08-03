Gold gains on MCX, silver jumps Rs 2.2k/kg as dollar, crude oil prices decline | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures gained on Monday, August 3, 2026, amid a decline in the US dollar and easing oil prices after President Donald Trump said peace talks with Iran will resume today. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 491 or 0.34 per cent at Rs 1,42,002 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,41,511. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,41,853 with a gain of Rs 342 or 0.24 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,41,550.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 267 or 0.19 per cent to trade at Rs 1,43,643 per 10 grams in business turnover of 9569 lots.

"MCX Gold opened on a steady note, up 0.27 per cent on the day, extending the recovery seen over the past few sessions. Immediate support is at Rs 143,300-143,000, with next support at Rs 142,300-142,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is at Rs 144,000-144,300, and a break above targets the next resistance at Rs 145,300-145,700. Overall, bias stays cautiously positive, with a sustained move needed to clear Rs 144,300 and open the path toward higher levels; a slip below Rs 143,000 would weaken the recovery," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It began the trading session at Rs 2,17,995, up from the previous close of Rs 2,17,198, a gain of Rs 797 or 0.36 per cent. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,19,399, a jump of Rs 2,201 or 1.01 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,17,899, up Rs 701, or 0.32 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.02 per cent to approximately USD 4,077.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:00 pm was USD 4,058.78 per ounce, up by USD 18.32 or 0.45 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,44,220 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,35,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)