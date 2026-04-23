Gold falls to Rs 1.51 lakh per 10 grams on MCX, silver below Rs 2.43 lakh per kg | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures remain highly volatile amid ongoing geopolitical developments. A day after recovery, they fell on Thursday, April 23, 2026, as crude oil prices once again breached the USD 100 per barrel mark amid stalled US–Iran negotiations. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 606 or 0.39 per cent at Rs 1,52,051 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,52,657. It dropped further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,51,621, a drop of Rs 1,036 or 0.67 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,52,352 with a drop of Rs 305 or 0.20 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 298 or 0.19 per cent to trade at Rs 1,55,014 per 10 grams in business turnover of 1,363 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,42,501 against the previous close of Rs 2,48,364, a drop of Rs 5,863 or 2.36 per cent. It later touched the low of Rs 2,42,220, a drop of 6,144 or 2.47 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.53 per cent to approximately USD 4,728 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was USD 4,713.06 per ounce, up by USD 21.79 or 0.46 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,53,700 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,40,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,53,550 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,40,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,53,550 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,54,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,41,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)