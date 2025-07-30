GNG Electronics Share Price: Strong debut on bourses, lists at 50% premium over IPO price GNG Electronics Share Price: The listing surpasses the grey market premium (GMP) estimates, as the unlisted shares of the company traded nearly 38 per cent above the IPO price.

Mumbai:

Shares of GNG Electronics made a strong debut on the bourses on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 and listed at nearly 50 per cent premium over the issue price. The listing surpasses the grey market premium (GMP) estimates, as the unlisted shares of the company traded nearly 38 per cent above the IPO price, according to Investorgain. The share of GNG Electronics listed at Rs 355 on the NSE, representing a jump of 49.79 per cent over its issue price of Rs 237 apiece.

On the BSE, the counter of GNG Electronics started trading at Rs 350, a premium of 47.68 per cent. The stock gained post-listing and touched a high of Rs 364 before dropping to a low of Rs 325.35. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 328.75, with a loss of 6.07 per cent from the opening price.