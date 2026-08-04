FMCG stock hits upper circuit even as benchmark indices traded mixed, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of diversified fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) enterprise Elitecon International are in action on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, even as the stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, traded on a mixed note in early trade following the introduction of a new auction mechanism for shares with futures and options (F&O) contracts. The counter opened flat at Rs 17.22 on the BSE. However, it gained amid a spurt in volume by more than 3.11 times and hit a 10 per cent upper circuit of Rs 18.94. This is the second consecutive session when the stock has hit the upper circuit. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 18.79, with a gain of Rs 1.57 or 9.12 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,003.58 crore.

Over 17% return in two days

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has surged over 17 per cent in the period. The scrip has outperformed the sector by 6.01 per cent today and is technically trading higher than the 5-day moving average but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 32. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, hit on August 25, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 15.30. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 1,689.52 per cent in five years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has corrected 81.66 per cent as against the dip of 8.12 per cent in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 97 points to 78,736.20 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 173.95 points to 24,600.35.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.36 per cent higher at USD 84.91 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 922.26 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded higher.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)