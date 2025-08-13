First Interim Dividend: Smallcap stock announces dividend, check record date and other details The company has fixed a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. The firm said that it has fixed August 22, 2025, as the record date.

Mumbai:

Shares of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited are in focus today as the company has announced its first interim dividend. The company said that its board of directors has approved the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The announcement was made post-market hours on August 12, 2025.

First Interim Dividend Amount

As per the information shared with the exchanges, the company has announced the interim dividend of Rs 0.01 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

Interim Dividend Record Date

The company has fixed a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. The firm said that it has fixed August 22, 2025, as the record date.

"Has declared 1st interim dividend of Re.0.01/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 1/- i.e (1%) to the shareholders for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend shall be paid to shareholders within the time prescribed under Companies Act, 2013," the filing reads.

Share Price Today

The stock opened flat at Rs 25.43 on the BSE today. During the day, it touched a high of Rs 26.50 and a low of Rs 24.15.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 36 and the 52-week low is Rs 21.20. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 200-day moving averages.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday as steady US inflation data propelled a sharp rally in global markets.

Besides, retail inflation slowing to an 8-year low of 1.55 per cent in July also led to the positive trend in domestic equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.79 points to 80,563.38 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged up by 112.15 points to 24,599.55.

From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Eternal and Infosys were among the gainers.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)