EV stock surges 7% post this update and amid rally in market - Here's why

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power System surged over 7 per cent on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, amid an exclusive strategic partnership with Zhuhai Piwin New Energy and a rally in the market. The stock opened in green at Rs 133.60 against the previous close of Rs 133.35 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The counter continued the upward trend and touched the intraday high of Rs 143, representing a gain of 7.23 per cent. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages, but lower than the 200-day moving average. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 205.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 97.55. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,139 crore.

"Servotech Renewable Power System Limited has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Zhuhai Piwin New Energy Co., Ltd. (Pilot Group), China. The collaboration will focus on technology support and local manufacturing of advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in India, fully aligned with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ mission," it said in a press release.

Order From BIAL For EV chargers

The company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport. Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport.

Servotech Renewable Power System has received an order to install 10 ultra-fast direct current electric vehicle (DC EV) chargers of 240 kW each at Kempegowda International Airport for airside EV operations, it said.

As part of the initiative the charging station will be strategically located within the airport premises to charge electric buses used for passenger transport between terminals and aircraft, and facilitate 24/7 airside EV operations further contributing to the reduction of the airport's transport carbon emissions.

Profit Doubles In Q4

Earlier, the company posted a two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 7.71 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had reported Rs 3.45 crore net profit in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.

The company's revenues increased 8 per cent to Rs 147.46 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 136.65 crore in the same period last fiscal.

For the entire FY25, total revenue increased by 91 per cent to Rs 676.80 crore from Rs 355.26 crore in FY24.

