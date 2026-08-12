Education sector stock in focus after quarterly results, offered 101% return in one year: Details

Mumbai:

Amid the continued decline in the stock market on Wednesday, the stock of Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. is on investors' radar as the company has announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The stock opened in the green at Rs 213, with a gain of Rs 5.15 or 2.47 per cent from the previous close of Rs 207.85 on the BSE. Despite the weakness in the benchmark indices, the stock gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 216.15, representing a gain of Rs 8.3 or 3.99 per cent from the last closing. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 205.20, with a drop of Rs 2.64 or 1.27 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,303.72 crore.

Key financial highlights

According to information shared, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2.82 crore for the quarter under review, compared to Rs 2.90 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1 FY26). Sequentially, net profit saw a significant rebound from Rs 0.58 crore logged in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The company's revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 16.30 crore, representing a growth of 7.5 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs 15.16 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, revenue adjusted from Rs 25.17 crore recorded in Q4 FY26.

Expenses for the period were controlled at Rs 12.56 crore against Rs 11.63 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 22.96 crore in the previous quarter.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given strong returns of 1,654.24 per cent in five years and 192.04 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 7.42 per cent, compared to a correction of 8.48 per cent in the benchmark index.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 240.40, touched on July 6, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 96.05 on August 14, 2205. Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.



Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL) is an Ahmedabad-based education company backed by the Chiripal Group. The company primarily operates in the school (K-12) and preschool segments.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)