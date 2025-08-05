Dividend Update: This renewable energy player to fix record date soon, check details Earlier, the company had paid a final dividend of Rs 0.25 to its shareholders, for which the ex-date was September 11, 2025.

Shares of renewable energy player BCL Industries remained in focus during today's trading session as the company informed exchanges that the board of directors of BCL Industries is scheduled to hold a meeting on August 12, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26. Besides, the board will also discuss fixing the record date for dividend declaration for the financial year 2024-25. The board will also discuss and fix the date and time for the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Dividend Amount

The board has already recommended a dividend of Rs 0.26 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. However, this is subject to approval during the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company said that if declared at the AGM, the shareholders will receive the dividend within 30 days of the declaration of the same.

Dividend History

Earlier, the company had paid a final dividend of Rs 0.25 to its shareholders, for which the ex-date was September 11, 2025. Earlier, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 5 in 2023 and a final dividend of Rs 3 in 2022.

In between, the company also announced a stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1.

Share Price Today

The stock began the trading session in the green at Rs 44.54 on the BSE, against its previous close of Rs 44.41. During the day, the stock touched a high of Rs 44.89 and a low of Rs 43.95. The stock closed at Rs 44.30, a dip of Rs 0.25 from the closing price of the last trading session.

Earlier, BCL Industries said it is setting up a bio-energy plant in West Bengal with an investment of Rs 150 crore. The company has also received an environment clearance for its 75 KLPD (kilo litres per day) plant coming up in Kharagpur, it said.

Additionally, the work on a similar project with 75 KLPD capacity in Bathinda, Punjab is in full swing.