Defence stock locked in 5% upper circuit post this approval from DRDO, check details here

Shares of private sector defence company Apollo Micro Systems are in action today, i.e. on December 22, 225, after the firm informed exchanges that it has received a major approval from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The stock started the session in the green at Rs 240.10 against the previous close of Rs 237.85 on the BSE. The counter later jumped and was locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit of Rs 249.70. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,380.92 crore. In between, the stock hit a low of Rs 238. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip began the trading session at Rs 240.15 and later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 249.80 and Rs 238, respectively.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 354.70 on September 17, 202,5 and a 52-week low of Rs 92.55 on December 23, 2025.

The scrip has been for the last three days and has risen 11.57 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 2032.37 per cent in five years and 868 per cent in three years. While the counter has gained 106 per cent on a year-to-date basis, it has corrected 24.86 per cent in three months, as against the positive return of 3.99 per cent by the benchmark index.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced that it has received two key Transfer of Technology (ToT) approvals from the DRDO. The approvals are related to a laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system and an electro-optical (EO) tracking system for DEWs.

The company said these ToTs will further strengthen its capabilities, particularly in laser-based engagement systems and Electro-Optical tracking solutions.

