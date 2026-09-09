Gold, silver rise on MCX amid firm demand as dollar remains muted | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures gained on Wednesday, September 09, 2026, as the dollar stayed muted, with renewed US-Iran tensions and upcoming inflation data keeping focus on rate expectations. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 459 or 0.30 per cent at Rs 1,52,120 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,52,579. However, it gained amid firm demand and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,599, up Rs 1,020 or 0.66 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,53,407, up Rs 828.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were up by Rs 689 or 0.45 per cent to trade at Rs 1,54,873 per 10 grams in business turnover of 8,576 lots.

"Immediate resistance is at Rs 1,54,000-1,54,700 (20-EMA), and a break above targets the next resistance at Rs 1,56,300-1,57,000. Immediate support is at Rs 1,50,700-1,50,000 (100-day EMA), with next support at Rs 1,48,000-1,47,300. RSI near 47, below the neutral 50, confirms the loss of upside momentum seen on COMEX gold. Domestic gold is mirroring the global setup — the overnight Iran-tanker escalation hasn't translated into a safe-haven bid. Bias stays cautious below Rs 1,54,000, with a reclaim needed to stabilise the pair; a slip below Rs 1,52,000 risks a pullback toward lower levels," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,39,620 against the previous close of Rs 2,39,427, a gain of Rs 193 or 0.08 per cent. It later touched the intraday high of Rs 2,41,475, a gain of Rs 2,048 or 0.85 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,41,421, up Rs 1,994 or 0.83 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.25 per cent to approximately USD 4,416.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 4,407.43 per ounce, up by USD 13.55 or 0.31 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,54,460 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,41,160 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,54,310 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,41,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,54,310 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,41,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,54,310 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,41,450 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)