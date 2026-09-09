Shares of recently listed Waterways Leisure to be in focus as company unveils Cordelia Sky

Shares of recently listed Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd will be on investors' radar as the company has announced the details of its newest fleet addition - Cordelia Sky. The ship's maiden voyage from Mumbai is scheduled for October 23, 2026. Sharing the details with the exchanges, the company said the addition will expand its capacity by offering 1,002 staterooms with double occupancy.

Share price today

Meanwhile, the company's share opened flat at Rs 106.75 on the BSE. Later, it touched the intraday high of Rs 108.90 and an intraday low of Rs 104.10. At the close, the counter traded at Rs 104.60, down Rs 2.15 or 2.01 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,572.47 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened in the red at Rs 106.62, down from the previous close of Rs 106.72.

The counter has been losing for the last two days and has underperformed the sector by 1.73 per cent today. Technically, it traded above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages. Based on 2 per cent of the five-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 0.43 crore.

Details of Cordelia Sky

It is a 258-metre-long ship with a gross weight of 77,104 tonnes. Sky can accommodate 2,004 guests at double occupancy across 1,002 staterooms. The ship features 10 dining venues, a 930-seat Marquee Theatre, two pools and more than 30,000 sq. ft. of open deck space, alongside 11 bars and lounges, a fitness centre, spa and dedicated spaces for children and teenagers.

1:10 Stock split

The company recently announced a 1:10 stock split. The company had fixed August 25, 2026 as the ex-date and August 26, 2026 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

The 1:10 stock split of Waterways Leisure Tourism means one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 10 is split into 10 shares with a face value of Rs 1 each.

Share price history

The company's shares rose 24.78 per cent in one month, compared with a 4.24 per cent correction in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)