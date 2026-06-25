CSM Technologies IPO booked 54% so far on Day 2, check latest GMP and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offer of IT solutions provider CSM Technologies has been subscribed to 54 per cent so far on the second day of the share sale on Thursday, June 25, 2026. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public received bids for 60,04,680 shares against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer. The portion for Non-Institutional Investors received a 99 per cent subscription, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed for 70 per cent. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category saw muted participation, with 19 per cent subscribed at the time of writing the report.

CSM Technologies IPO Price Band

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 107-113 per share for its Rs 145.78-crore IPO, which will conclude on June 29.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, CCSM Technologies' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 4. Considering the upper price band of Rs 113, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 117, reflecting a grey market premium of 3.54 per cent.

How does the company plan to utilise the proceeds

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to fund working capital requirements and repay debt, with the remainder allocated towards achieving inorganic growth.

The company's revenue from operations was Rs 165.5 crore for the nine-month period ended December 2025, and its net profit was Rs 14.7 crore. The firm's revenue from operations was Rs 199.24 crore during FY25 as against Rs 196.71 crore during FY24. Its net profit was Rs 14.08 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 12.54 crore in FY24.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Waterways Leisure Tourism's unlisted shares are trading at a discounted price. According to the latest update, the grey market premium (GMP) was Rs -8. Considering the upper price band of Rs 808, the company's shares are expected to list at a discount of Rs 800.

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations. Centrum Broking is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

ALSO READ | Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day 2: Check subscription status and today's GMP here

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)