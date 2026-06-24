Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day 2: Check subscription status and today's GMP here

Mumbai:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd has received 50 per cent subscription on the second day of the share sale, i.e. on Wednesday, at the time of writing the report. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue got bids for 20,94,318 shares against 41,84,004 shares on offer. The data show that retail investors received 2.29 times the subscription, while the non-institutional investor quota was subscribed to at 31 per cent. Waterways Leisure Tourism raised Rs 263.25 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 769-808 per share for its Rs 585-crore IPO, which will conclude on June 25. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards lease payments for its step-down subsidiary, Baycruise Shipping and Leasing (IFSC) Pvt Ltd, and for general corporate purposes.

MUFG Intime India is the official registrar

Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises, India's domestic ocean cruise brand, offering luxury cruise experiences across domestic and international destinations. Centrum Broking is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the public issue, and Centrum Broking has been appointed as book-running lead manager. The company's cruise vessel primarily sails to domestic destinations such as Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Chennai, Lakshadweep, Visakhapatnam and Puducherry.

It also offers international itineraries, including Hambantota, Trincomalee, Jaffna (Sri Lanka), and others.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Waterways Leisure Tourism's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3.5 on June 24, 2026. Considering the upper price band of Rs 808, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 811.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 0.43 per cent.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Listing Date

The company's equity shares will be listed on the NSE and the BSE. The expected listing date is July 1, 2026.

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