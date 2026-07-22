Caliber Mining IPO allotment expected to be finalised today, here's how to check status online

Mumbai:

Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd received a massive 146.64 times subscription during the three-day subscription window. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO got bids for 114.90 crore (1,14,90,37,400) shares against 78.35 lakh (78,35,821) shares on offer. The non-institutional investor category fetched a whopping 267.36 times subscription, and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 240.71 times. Retail investors' quota received 41.15 times subscription. Investors are now waiting for the allotment, which is expected to be finalised today, i.e., July 22, 2026.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check the status.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Caliber Mining & Logistics’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Caliber Mining & Logistics allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO application will appear on the screen.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Caliber Mining & Logistics' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 67. Considering the upper price band of Rs 424, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 491, reflecting a grey market premium of 15.80 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)