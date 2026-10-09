TCS share price gains 6% post comment on US green card programme action, Q2 earnings

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged over 6 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 15 per cent jump in net profit and said it does not expect the US action on the green card programme to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements. India's largest IT services company cited its single-digit applications under the programme over the past two years and its focus on local hiring.

The stock opened in the green at Rs 2,088.85, up Rs 13.6 from the previous close of Rs 2,075.25 on the BSE. Amid a volume surge of more than 2.16 times, the stock gained to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,204, up 6.14 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 2,187.75 with a gain of Rs 112.50 or 5.42 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 7,92,017.45 crore.

TCS quarterly results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 15 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore, pointing to continued growth momentum. The IT services firm, which is among the first companies in India Inc to report its results for the September quarter, said its revenue from operations rose 11.22 per cent to Rs 73,188 crore in the July-September period from Rs 65,799 crore a year ago.

In the June quarter, its top line stood at Rs 72,275 crore.

Overall expenses rose to Rs 55,887 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 49,463 crore a year ago and Rs 55,231 crore a quarter ago.

TCS Dividend

The company has informed exchanges that its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2026-27. The interim dividend will be paid on Friday, October 30, 2026, to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

TCS on US green card programme action

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it does not expect the US action on the green card programme to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements, as India's largest IT services company cited its single-digit applications under the programme over the past two years and its focus on local hiring.

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