Jewellery stock to be in focus on update regarding bank debt, closed 5.78% higher in last trading session

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller Ltd are likely to be on investors' radar after the company shared updates on its bank debt resolution. The stock has already been in action after the company announced 28 per cent revenue growth in the second quarter of FY27. The stock has gained over the last two days and has risen 7.5 per cent in the period. The counter closed at Rs 13.91, up 5.78 per cent in the last trading session. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,549.85 crore. The stock opened at Rs 13.46, and during the day it touched the intraday high of Rs 14.38 and an intraday low of Rs 13.43.

All mortgaged assets released

The company in an exchange filing said that all mortgaged assets, securities, personal and corporate guarantees, and undertakings provided to its consortium of lenders have been fully released. The original title deeds have also been returned to the respective title holders.

This marks the final closure of the company’s structural debt settlement process following the receipt of No Objection cum No Dues cum Release letters from all 14 consortium banks.

28 per cent revenue growth in Q2 FY27

The company said its consolidated revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of this fiscal year on healthy consumer demand. According to a regulatory filing, the company's consolidated revenue grew about 28 per cent year-on-year during the July-September period of the 2026-27 fiscal.

"During the September quarter, the company achieved debt-free status after successful repayment of outstanding debt of all the banks, with all repayments completed ahead of the scheduled due dates. With no bank debts outstanding, the company will be saving on the interest cost in the future, which will positively impact its bottom line and strengthen its balance sheet," the company said.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered returns of 398.57 per cent in five years and 411.40 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 49.41 per cent compared to a dip of 15.96 per cent in the benchmark index.

PC Jeweller shares traded above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

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