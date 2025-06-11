BSE smallcap stock in focus following this update on Indian subsidiary - Details Shares of the company have given a multibagger return of 3,503 per cent in two years and 5,489 per cent in three years. However, the counter has corrected 41 per cent in one year and 75 per cent in six months.

Shares of Eraaya LifeSpaces Limited, a publicly traded company on the BSE, gained nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday, i.e. on June 11, 2025. The share price rose after the company informed exchanges that its Indian flagship subsidiary has received the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 5 certification. The counter opened in the green at Rs 44.75 against the previous close of Rs 44.51 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 46.20 - a surge of 3.79 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. However, the counter fell later amid profit booking and touched the 52-week low of Rs 42.29.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 316.90, and its market cap is Rs 839 crore.

"Indian flagship subsidiary, Ebix Technologies Limited (formerly known as EbixCash Limited), has achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 5 certification—the highest possible rating granted by the CMMI Institute," the company said in an exchange filing.

The certification holds significance as it has emerged as a vital qualification standard for today’s procurement landscape, particularly within government, PSU, and enterprise domains.

Strategic Significance of CMMI Level 5 Certification

Operates with quantitative performance management and high predictability

Minimises delivery risk and variability

Improves efficiency through data-driven decisions

Delivers agile, high-quality outcomes at scale

Upholds best-in-class customer satisfaction practices

Share Price History

Shares of the company have given a multibagger return of 3,503 per cent in two years and 5,489 per cent in three years. However, the counter has corrected 41 per cent in one year and 75 per cent in six months.

Quarter Results

Earlier, the company reported a net loss of Rs 6 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025, compared to a net loss of Rs 20.84 crore in the third quarter of FY25.