BSE-listed IT stock continues upward trend, hits upper circuit for second consecutive day, here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-based IT company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions continued to surge for the second consecutive day, hitting the upper circuit even as benchmark indices traded flat, with investors staying on the sidelines after the recent rally. Weak trends in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows also led to the subdued trading in equities during the early deals. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 57.43 points to 77,061.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 24,071.30. However, they remained volatile and fell further after trading marginally higher for a brief period. Amid this, the stock opened with a gap up at Rs 22.70, a gain of 4.9 per cent from the previous close of Rs 21.64 on the BSE. Amid firm buying, the scrip jumped to get locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit of Rs 25.96.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.80, with a gain of Rs 3.16 or 14.60 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,872.16 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38, touched on November 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51, hit on January 27, 2026.

39% return in two days

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 38.93 per cent in the period. However, the stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 7.01 per cent. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

What's behind the rally?

The action in the stock comes as the company announced that it is evaluating potential business opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with SpaceX International Ltd.

In an exchange filing, the Hyderabad-based IT firm said that the two companies have established a preliminary, non-binding framework for the exchange of information.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 460.45 per cent in five years, but it has corrected 70.95 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has 17.70 per cent as against the correction of 10.10 per cent in the benchmark index.

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