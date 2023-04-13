Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bruce Lee Estate partners with NFT-driven video platform Shibuya for Web3 presence

The Bruce Lee Estate has partnered with Shibuya, an NFT-driven video platform, to create a Web3 presence for the late martial artist and actor. In a classic video interview clip shared on social media, Lee transforms from live footage into an anime-style rendition. An open edition Ethereum NFT called "House of Lee: Genesis" has been made available by Shibuya.

The hand-drawn artwork of Lee is created by Emily "pplpleasr" Yang and was designed in collaboration with Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter and the founder and president of the Bruce Lee Estate. The NFT is being sold for 0.008 ETH each or around $15 and is billed as a "ticket to the House of Lee." The mint ends on Friday, and no further plans for the NFT's utility or future have been disclosed.

This release marks the first stage in an ongoing Web3 collaboration between Shibuya and the Bruce Lee Estate. While Shibuya has previously focused on creating original video series that allow NFT holders to have a say in the production process, it is unclear whether they plan to follow a similar model with Bruce Lee content.

Open edition NFTs have grown in popularity in recent months due to their typically affordable prices and the use of gamification techniques to incentivize collectors to purchase and even burn multiple editions for rewards. The teaser clip of the Bruce Lee NFT has already demonstrated that Shibuya is working on Bruce Lee animation, and the clip will be displayed on a Times Square video billboard in New York City during the NFT.NYC conference. Further details on the ongoing collaboration between Shibuya and the Bruce Lee Estate are yet to be announced.

Major cryptocurrencies prices on 9 am IST, 13th April 2023 (Thursday):

Bitcoin: $30,140.43 USD

+0.61%

Ethereum: $1,908.77 USD

+2.31%

Tether: $1.00 USD

+0.02%

USD Coin: $0.998 USD

+0.01%

BNB: $320.09 USD

+0.81%

XRP: $0.5057 USD

-0.13%

Dogecoin: $0.08335 USD

+2.08%

Cardano: $0.4081 USD

+4.29%

Polygon: $1.11 USD

+1.44%

Polkadot: $6.39 USD

+2.33%

Tron: $0.06487 USD

+2.68%

Litecoin: $92.39 USD

+0.79%

