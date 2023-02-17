Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bitcoin surges past $25,000, Ether also sees gains

Bitcoin Rate Today: As of February 16, Bitcoin, which is the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization, saw a rise of 9.01% and was trading at $25,216. Meanwhile, Ethereum had a rise of 8.81% and was trading at approximately $1,734.75.

Bitcoin surged past $25,000 for the first time since August, but it quickly dropped below that level. Currently, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at approximately $24,920, representing an increase of over 9% in the last 24 hours. Prior to this surge, Bitcoin had been hovering below $22,000 just two days earlier. This increase in price comes despite lackluster inflation data and increased regulation of stablecoins. Ether also experienced gains, rising almost 9% since the previous day to reach above $1,700 for the second day in a row.

Dubai has created a hospitable environment for the cryptocurrency industry by offering clear regulations, which has encouraged growth in the sector. This has led to the attraction of both domestic Web3 and crypto enterprises, as well as traditional businesses that are beginning to incorporate innovative technologies into their operations, such as NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and the metaverse.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading as follows as of 9 am IST, 17 February 2023 :

Bitcoin:$24,173.29

-3.62%

Ethereum: $1,693.66

-1.60%

Tether: $1.02 USD

+0.00%

USD Coin:$1.00 USD

+0.00%

BNB: $313.06

-3.97%

XRP: $0.3952

-3.02%

Dogecoin: $0.08846

-4.15%

Cardano: $0.4057

-3.46%

Polygon:$1.46

+4.48%

Polkadot: $6.68

-1.11%

Tron: $0.06777 USD

-5.02%

Litecoin:$101.86

-1.44%

Shibu Inu: $0.00001337

-5.03%

