Manipal Health IPO GMP today suggests positive listing, check price band, listing date and other details

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of Manipal Health Enterprises, which operates a pan-India network of multispecialty hospitals offering services ranging from outpatient care to tertiary and quaternary interventions, is now open for subscription.

The three-day subscription window will close on July 31, 2026. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 560-590 per share, valuing the company at a little over Rs 77,600 crore at the upper end. Employees of Manipal Health bidding for the public issue will receive a discount of Rs 56 per share.

Raises Rs 4,167 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 4,167 crore from anchor investors. According to a circular uploaded on the BSE, the anchor book attracted several global investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Allianz Global Investors Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia, Natixis International Fund, Societe Generale and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe.

Additionally, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, UTI MF and HSBC MF also participated in the anchor round.

According to the circular, the company allotted over 7.06 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 590 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO GMO Today

According to Investorgain, Manipal Health Enterprises' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 9. Considering the upper price band of Rs 590, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 599, reflecting a grey market premium of 1.53 per cent.

How the company plans to utilise the proceeds

The company proposes to utilise Rs 5,378 crore from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt.

Ltd. It has earmarked Rs 574 crore for acquiring the minority stake in step-down subsidiary Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Manipal Health IPO allotment date

The process of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 3, 2206.

Manipal Health IPO listing date

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on or about August 5.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)