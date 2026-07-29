Sensex ends 888 points higher, Nifty at 24,250 amid firm buying in IT and metal stocks

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday to end the trading session in the green amid firm buying in IT, metal, banking and FMCG stocks. FII inflows also strengthened investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 888.68 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 76,654.60. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 77,765.49 and a low of 77,333.24, gyrating 432.25 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up by 264.85 points or 1.1 per cent and ended the session at 24,250.20. The broader market ended the session in the green. While the BSE MidCap Select Index gained 50.16 points or 0.27 per cent, the BSE SmallCap Select Index added 102.92 points or 1.18 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT surged over 2.32 per cent and Nifty Realty jumped over 2.31 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty FMCG too witnessed strong buying interest.

"Indian equity markets ended higher ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later today, with resilient domestic fundamentals outweighing weak global cues. Strong corporate earnings, sustained buying in information technology stocks, and a firmer rupee helped support investor sentiment, even as Asian markets extended their AI-driven technology sell-off and elevated Middle East tensions kept crude oil prices near recent highs," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, and Tata Steel were the major gainers, with Hindustan Unilever gaining 4.70 per cent today. On the flip side, Adani Ports, M&M, Power Grid, BEL, and NTPC were among the laggards. Adani Ports shares fell 3.19 per cent today.

Today, shares of 25 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 5 closed in the red. On the other hand, shares of 38 out of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, with gains, while the 12 others closed in the red.

Rupee appreciates for 4th consecutive session

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded with a positive bias, appreciating 0.11 per cent to around 95.62, supported by sustained buying in domestic equities and improving foreign investor sentiment, with FII flows remaining positive over the past few sessions.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)