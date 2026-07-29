29 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 657 points, Nifty above 24,150, IT stocks rally

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a strong note on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, amid mixed global cues as crude oil prices rebounded after falling 14% in three sessions amid escalation in the US-Iran war. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.85 points or 0.85 per cent to start the session at 77,423.77, the Nifty gained 191.3 points to open at 24,176.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,765.92 and the Nifty 50 at 23,985.35. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 61.12 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 51.99 points or 0.60 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,768.51.
From the Sensex pack, Infosys, L&T, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 3.89 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Power Grid, Indigo, Asian Paints, Maruti, and Titan were among the losers, with Power Grid being the top loser by falling over 0.67 per cent.
In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,837 stocks advancing against 550 stocks declining on the NSE. 103 stocks remained unchanged.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)