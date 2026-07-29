29 July, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex surges 657 points, Nifty above 24,150, IT stocks rally

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a strong note on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, amid mixed global cues as crude oil prices rebounded after falling 14% in three sessions amid escalation in the US-Iran war. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.85 points or 0.85 per cent to start the session at 77,423.77, the Nifty gained 191.3 points to open at 24,176.65. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,765.92 and the Nifty 50 at 23,985.35. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the early trading session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index was up by 61.12 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index added 51.99 points or 0.60 per cent, to trade in the green at 8,768.51.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, L&T, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were the gainers, with Infosys leading the pack by gaining 3.89 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Power Grid, Indigo, Asian Paints, Maruti, and Titan were among the losers, with Power Grid being the top loser by falling over 0.67 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,837 stocks advancing against 550 stocks declining on the NSE. 103 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a cautious start today as it opened with a gain of 201 points at 24,292.50, compared to the previous close of 24,091.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 755.33 crore on July 28, 2026. Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,664.16 crore.

"Easing volatility and steady domestic institutional buying continue to support sentiment. Traders may adopt a buy-on-dips approach while closely tracking the 23,900 support and 24,300 resistances for the next directional move," said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Most Asian shares continued to fall on Wednesday as concerns over high valuations, intensifying competition, and heavy AI-related investments unsettled investors ahead of key earnings reports from major technology companies. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1,259.92 points or 2.02 per cent at 61,105 at the time of writing the report. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 371.15 points or 0.10 per cent. South Korea's Kospi traded in the red with a drop of 492.10 points. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was in the red with a drop of 20.13 points or 0.53 per cent.