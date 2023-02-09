Bitcoin and Ethereum prices at a steady pace

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices are at a steady pace

Crypto News: As of February 8, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin declined by 0.15% to $23,102.48 on Thursday. Ethereum was currently trading at around $1,650.54 with a decrease of 1.05%.

Cryptocurrency has become a popular form of investment for many individuals and institutions alike, but with the increasing popularity of digital currencies, the threat of hacking has also increased. A recent report by Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis company, has revealed that North Korean hackers have stolen approximately $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

The report highlights that North Korean hackers have been using various methods to steal digital currencies, including phishing scams and hacking into cryptocurrency exchanges. These attacks have been going on for several years and have been escalating in recent months.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading as follows as of 9 am IST, 2 February 2023 :

• Bitcoin: $22,706.35 USD

-2.85%

• Ethereum: $1,635.38 USD

-3.72%

• Tether: $1.02 USD

+0.01%

• USD Coin: $1.00 USD

+0.00%



• BNB:$324.69 USD

-3.56%

XRP:$0.3961 USD

-2.49%

• Dogecoin: $0.08779 USD

-6.20%

• Cardano:$0.3855 USD

-4.79%

• Polygon: $1.26 USD

-2.86%

• Polkadot: $6.63 USD

-5.78%

• Tron: $0.06404 USD

-3.11%

• Litecoin: $96.98 USD

-6.05%

• Shibu Inu: $0.00001337 USD

-8.74%

• Solana :$23.04 USD

-6.55%

