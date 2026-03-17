Benchmark indices rally for 2nd day, Sensex, Nifty gain nearly 1%

Mumbai:

The stock market opened with a slight gain on Tuesday and eventually closed with a decent gain. Today marks the second consecutive day that the market has closed in the green with gains. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed at 76,070.84, up 567.99 points (0.75 per cent). The NSE Nifty 50 index also closed at 23,581.15, up 172.35 points (0.74 per cent). It should be noted that on Monday, the market closed with a gain of over 1 per cent. Yesterday, the Sensex closed at 75,502.85, up 938.93 points (1.26 per cent), and the Nifty closed at 23,408.80, up 257.70 points (1.11 per cent).

On Tuesday, shares of 20 out of 30 companies of the Sensex closed in the green with gains and shares of all the remaining 10 companies closed in the red with losses. Similarly, shares of 34 out of 50 companies of Nifty 50 also closed in the green with gains and shares of all the remaining 16 companies closed in the red with losses. Among the Sensex companies, the share of Eternal closed with the highest rise of 5.70 per cent today, while the share of Infosys closed with the highest fall of 1.37 per cent today.

Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, others saw sharp rise

Among other Sensex companies, today shares of Tata Steel closed with a gain of 4.41 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra 3.12 per cent, BEL 2.39 per cent, L&T 2.29 per cent, Bharti Airtel 2.13 per cent, Maruti Suzuki 1.88 per cent, Indigo 1.55 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.25 per cent, Axis Bank 1.18 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank 1.16 per cent, Trent 1.14 per cent, Asian Paints 1.10 per cent, HDFC Bank 0.64 per cent, Sun Pharma 0.46 per cent, Tech Mahindra 0.33 per cent, NTPC 0.30 per cent, UltraTech Cement 0.14 per cent, Reliance Industries 0.10 per cent and Power Grid shares closed with a gain of 0.05 per cent.

On the other hand, shares of Bajaj Finance closed down by 1.17 per cent, ITC by 1.05 per cent, TCS by 0.69 per cent, Adani Ports by 0.65 per cent, HCL Tech by 0.58 per cent, Hindustan Unilever by 0.32 per cent, State Bank of India by 0.24 per cent, Titan by 0.19 per cent and Bajaj Finserv by 0.07 per cent.