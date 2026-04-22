BEML Share Price: PSU stock gains in weak market after securing Rs 590-crore order from defence ministry

Mumbai:

Shares of State-owned BEML are in action on April 22, 2026, even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade, after a three-day rally, amid heavy selling in IT stocks. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 494.12 points to 78,779.21, the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 142.2 points to 24,434.40. Despite this weakness in the stock market, shares of BEML opened gap up with a gain of 2.39 per cent at Rs 1810.75 against the previous close of Rs 1,768.50 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 4.05 times, the advanced further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,911.50, representing a gain of 8.09 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green at Rs 1,842.20 with a gain of Rs 73.70 or 4.17 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 15,343.50.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened the trading session in the green at Rs 1,830, up from the previous close of Rs 1,767.90. Later, it touched the intraday highs and lows of Rs 1,910 and 1,811.10, respectively.

Relative strength index of the stock

The stock has been gaining over the last two days, rising 4.51 per cent in the period. It has outperformed the sector by 2.45 per cent, and technically trades above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day moving averages but below the 200-day moving average.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 65.23. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Rs 590 crore order

The public sector undertaking (PSU) has secured a new order worth Rs 590 crore for the supply of trawl assemblies to the Indian Army.

"In a significant boost to India's defence preparedness and indigenous manufacturing capabilities, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has awarded a Rs 590 crore contract to BEML Limited for the supply of trawl assemblies for deployment on the Indian Army's T-72 and T-90 tanks," the company said in a statement.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)