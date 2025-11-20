Back-to-back upper circuit: Stock under Rs 100 hits upper circuit for seventh consecutive day - Details here Back-to-back upper circuit: The company recorded an EBITDA of approximately Rs 4.15 crore in Q2, reflecting improved operational performance.

Mumbai:

Shares of BSE smallcap company Spice Lounge Food Works continued the upward trend for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday, November 20, 2025 and surged 5 per cent to lock in the upper circuit of Rs 65.53. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.15 per cent at Rs 65 against the previous close of Rs 62.41. It gained further amid firm buying and touched a high of Rs 65.53. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,568.24 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 65.53, hit on November 20, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.32. At the time of writing the report, 1,91,665 equity shares of the company had exchanged hands.

What's behind the rally?

The rally in the stock is driven by strong September quarter (Q2 FY26) results. The company's net profit jumped 300 per cent to Rs 3.4 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 0.83 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also increased 158 per cent to Rs 46.20 crore, compared to Rs 18 crore last year. The company's total comprehensive income increased from Rs 8.1 crore to Rs 3.50 crore.

The company recorded an EBITDA of approximately Rs 4.15 crore in Q2, reflecting improved operational performance. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 49 crore, several times higher than last year's Rs 18.2 crore.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 5500 per cent in five years and 1606.51 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 585 per cent as against the return of 8.98 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock market today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Thursday, mirroring a rally in global equity markets with fresh foreign fund inflows also adding to the optimistic trend.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 284.49 points to hit its 52-week high of 85,470.96 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 83.35 points to 26,136 - its 52-week peak.