SBI pulls the plug on mCASH: Know the new way you'll have to send money after November 30

New Delhi:

In a notable decision, State Bank of India (SBI) has made an announcement to discontinue the mCASH sending and claiming facility on OnlineSBI and YONO Lite after November 30, 2025. It implies that customers will no longer have the option to either use mCASH to send money without beneficiary registration or to claim funds through the mCASH link or app after the service gets discontinued.

In a message posted on its official website, the bank has requested that customers use other secure, widely used digital payment options to transfer money to third-party beneficiaries. Other options customers can use include NEFT, IMPS, RTGS, or UPI.

Use alternate modes of transactions

The message on the SBI website reads, “mCASH (Sending & Claiming) facility will not be available in OnlineSBI & YONO Lite after 30.11.2025. Please use alternate modes of transactions such as UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, etc., for the transfer of money to third-party beneficiaries.”

Customers who are looking forward to opting for some other platform apart from mCash can use SBI UPI to send and receive money. Users can adopt “BHIM SBI Pay” (the UPI app of SBI). It is a payment solution allowing account holders of all banks participating in UPI to receive money and send money, as well as make online bill payments, do recharges, shop, etc., using their smartphones.

Follow these steps to transfer money:

Step 1: Open the BHIM SBI Pay app and sign in to your account.

Step 2: Click on the Pay option displayed on the home screen.

Step 3: Navigate to your preferred payment method—VPA, Account Number with IFSC, or by scanning a QR code.

Step 4: Provide the required details to facilitate transfer.

Step 5: Opt for the debit account you want to use from your linked accounts. Now, confirm by tapping the tick icon.

Step 6: Fill in your UPI PIN to give a go-ahead to the transaction.

Step 7: Click on the tick icon to finalise and send the payment.