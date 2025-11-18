Don't lose your PF: Easy way to delink an incorrect member ID from your UAN - Step-by-step guide In another notable development concerning EPFO, it is likely to raise the wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 for the mandatory inclusion of workers in the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF).

A considerable number of Universal Account Numbers (UANs) face a unique issue - having linked their UAN number to an incorrect ID. Most of them wonder what to do in that case. The easiest solution is to delink the incorrect ID by visiting the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) unified member's website.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to delink the Universal Account Number (UAN) from the incorrect member ID:

Go to the unified member portal. Here, you’ll be required to enter your UAN, password, and CAPTCHA.

Now, navigate to the view and then to the service history section.

At that point, you will be required to select the incorrect member ID.

You need to click on the delink button; here, you will be required to share the reason for delinking.

You will be required to complete the verification process with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, which you need to enter.

The delinking process is finally carried out; it is then followed by a message of success displayed on the screen.

Once the process is complete, the service history of this incorrect ID will no longer be visible. Users can cross-verify this by paying a visit to the unified member portal again.

It is to be noted that if an employer has filed an ECR by filling in an incorrect ID, the process of delinking can’t be completed. Instead of receiving a success message, an ‘error’ message is most likely to be displayed.

EPFO may raise the wage ceiling

In another notable development concerning EPFO, it is likely to raise the wage ceiling to Rs 25,000 for the mandatory inclusion of workers in the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF).

In its next meeting, the Central Board of Trustees of the EPFO is expected to take up the matter for discussion. The meeting is likely to be held in December or January.

