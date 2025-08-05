Aditya Infotech Share Price: Stock makes strong debut on bourses, lists at 50% premium over IPO price Aditya Infotech Share Price Today: The public issue of Aditya Infotech Ltd got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Tuesday.

Mumbai:

Shares of Aditya Infotech made a strong debut on the bourses on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The stock got listed at a premium of 50.81 per cent over the IPO price. The stock started trading at Rs 1,018 on the BSE with a gain of Rs 343 over the issue price of Rs 675. On the NSE, the stock is listed at Rs 1,015, i.e., with a premium of 50.37 per cent. The scrip gained further after a strong debut and touched a high of Rs 1,044.40 on the National Stock Exchange. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 1,024.15, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 11,941.98 crore.

Received 100.60 Times Subscription

The strong listing comes after the initial public offering received a whopping 100.69 times subscription on the last day of the three-day bidding process. The Rs 1,300-crore initial share sale of Aditya Infotech Ltd got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding.

According to the information available on the NSE, the issue got bids for 1,13,00,92,216 shares against 1,12,23,759 shares on offer. While the portion for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 133.21 times, the non-institutional investors quota received 72 times subscription and the retail individual investors (RIIs) part received 50.87 times subscription.

The IPO had set a price band of Rs 640-675 per share.

A Portion Of Proceeds To Be Used For Pyament Of Debt

The company's IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 800 crore by promoters.

As per the information available, proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 375 crore have been earmarked for payment of debt. A portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under 'CP Plus' brand.

In addition, the company offers solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service directly and through its distribution network.