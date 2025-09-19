8th Pay Commission: Here's all the latest updates that government employees must know - Details The declaration of the 8th Pay Commission, along with a possible hike in dearness allowance, would come as major relief for government staff and retirees.

New Delhi:

The Central Government employees are expected to finally get the good news of the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission. The government has recently given indications that a commission is likely to be set up soon, which could bring benefits to almost 50 lakh employees, along with 65 lakh pensioners, in the country. Some reports suggest that the 8th Pay Commission may be rolled out as early as 2026, with a lesser chance of being delayed until 2027. Previously, the representatives of the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) had a meeting with Union Minister Jitendra Singh to discuss their demands.

The minister gave the confirmation that discussion surrounding the issue was underway with state governments, with chances likely for an official announcement regarding the commission shortly.

8th Pay Commission Minimum Basic Pay

The major change expected to kick in with the 8th Pay Commission is that the minimum basic pay may increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. If it comes into effect, the decision will provide considerable financial relief to employees who are currently coping with the hike in living costs.

Dearness Allowance

Along with the new salary regime, the government employees also await the revision in the dearness allowance (DA). As per the current inflation figures, the government employees were given a 2 per cent hike in DA. However, experts are of the view that the upcoming revision, covering June–December 2025, in the DA may go up to 3 per cent.

The next DA revision may get announced in October or November, ahead of the festive season. Notably, at present, the employees and pensioners of the Central Government receive a DA at the rate of 55 per cent of the basic pay.

