295% return in 1 year: Multibagger pharma stock in focus, here's why The stock has given a multibagger return of 295 per cent in one year and 326 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected over 35 per cent so far this year.

Mumbai:

Pharma company Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price will remain in focus ahead of the company's board meeting on June 19, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds. According to an exchange filing, the company may raise funds by way of the issuance of equity shares or warrants. "The board of directors of the company will meet on Thursday 19th April, 2025, inter alia, to consider, evaluate and approve the proposal of raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities including convertible instruments, warrants etc. subject to applicable approvals," the company told exchanges.

Meanwhile, the shares of the company opened with a loss of nearly two per cent at Rs 28.82 against the previous close of Rs 29.40 on the BSE.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 53.50, and the 52-week low is Rs 7.35. The market cap of the company is Rs 693.58. The stock has been falling for the last six days and has fallen 11.3 per cent in the period.

The stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

Meanwhile, homegrown pharma company Sudarshan Pharma Industries, which manufactures, sources, and distributes chemicals and pharmaceutical products, has informed exchanges that the Government of India has granted it a certificate of recognition - One Star Export House.

"The company has received certificate of recognition - One Star Export House by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the same shall be valid for a period of 5 years effective from 8th May 2024 up to 31st March 2028," the company said in an exchange filing.

This government certification signifies that the company has demonstrated excellent performance in international trade and achieved a certain level of export performance. It is categorised in five levels, from One Star to Five Star.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)