Logistics stock jumps 4% as company settles FEMA contravention with RBI compounding order

Mumbai:

Shares of logistics solution provider Tiger Logistics are trading in the green even as market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid a fresh rise in crude oil prices and rising tensions in West Asia, weighing heavily on investor sentiment. While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 278.32 points to 77,450.64, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped by 57.65 points to 24,230.45. Despite this, the stock opened flat at Rs 27.03 on the BSE. The stock later gained amid buying interest and touched an intraday high of Rs 28.13, representing a gain of Rs 1.1 or 4.06 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held in green and was trading at Rs 25.60 with a gain of 0.23 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 292.75 crore.

What is behind the rally?

The stock's move comes amid the company informing the exchanges that it received a compounding order from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Foreign Exchange Department, on August 17, 2026. The order was regarding a regulatory non-compliance under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). According to the information shared, the company has settled the violation by paying a compounding amount of Rs 59,981.

"The matter stands compounded upon payment of the aforesaid amount. The financial impact is limited to the compounding amount of INR 59,981(Fifty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Eighty-One Rupees). There is no material impact on the operations or other activities of the company," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share price history

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 56.74 on September 18, 2025 and its 52-week low of Rs 22.87, touched on March 23, 2026.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 7.64 per cent in the period and has outperformed the sector by 0.84 per cent today. Technically, the stock is trading higher than the 5-day moving average but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that it has secured two major air import contracts valued at approximately Rs 8.8 crore from state-run energy major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)