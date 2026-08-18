Gold pulls back after touching a high of Rs 1,55,465 on MCX, silver drops 1% amid rise in oil prices

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures declined on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, amid a hike in crude oil prices. The gold October 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 589 or 0.37 per cent at Rs 1,55,351 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,55,940. However, it later picked momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 1,55,465, a gain of Rs 475 or 0.30 per cent. But it slipped again and was last seen trading at Rs 1,55,330, down Rs 610 or 0.39 per cent. In between, it touched the low of Rs 1,54,925.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December 2026 were down by Rs 418 or 0.27 per cent to trade at Rs 1,57,244 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,915 lots.

"Immediate resistance is at Rs 1,56,000-1,56,500, and a break above targets next resistance at Rs 1,58,000-1,58,600. Immediate support is at Rs 1,53,300-1,52,700, with next support at Rs 1,50,700-1,50,000. Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67.05, easing from its recent peak, reflects momentum cooling slightly, though the broader trend remains bullish. Bias stays cautious above RS 1,53,300, with a hold needed to retest Rs 1,56,500; a slip below Rs 1,52,700 risks a deeper pullback," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,35,717 against the previous close of Rs 2,38,048, a drop of Rs 2,331 or 0.97 per cent. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 2,34,705, a drop of Rs 3,343 or 1.40 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,35,938 with a drop of Rs 2,110 or 0.89 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.51 per cent to approximately USD 4,417.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,397.19 per ounce, down by USD 19.79 or 0.45 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,56,040 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,43,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,55,890 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,42,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,55,890 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,42,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,55,890 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,42,900 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,55,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)