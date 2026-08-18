Smallcap FMCG stock under Rs 50 trades in green even as markets witness profit booking, here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of cigarette and tobacco products manufacturer Elitecon International are trading in the green even as there is selling in the broader market, as investors remain cautious amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and elevated crude oil prices. The stock opened in the green at Rs 17.15 against the previous close of Rs 16.73 on the BSE, a gain of Rs 0.42 or 2.51 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 17 with a gain of 1.61 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,717.45 crore.

Company shares update on appointment

The stock is trading in the green as the company has shared details about eight key appointments to strengthen its board and senior management. These appointments were approved at the board meeting held on August 14, 2026, and all appointments became effective from that date.

However, the appointment of directors and the managing director will also require the approval of the company's members within the timeframe prescribed under applicable law.

The new leadership includes 3 additional non-executive independent directors, including a woman independent director. In addition, one executive director, Pradeep Kumar, from the current position of Additional Executive Director, has been appointed as Managing Director, Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) as Compliance Officer, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and KMP and Secretarial Auditor.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, hit on August 25, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 15.30 on July 31, 2026.

The stock has outperformed the sector by 1.06 per cent and is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 34.73. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Meanwhile, the Sensex declined 281.09 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 77,728.16. The Nifty was down 78.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 24,287.65, taking the losses to the fifth day.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)