This IT stock debuts on National Stock Exchange, gains 8% even as Nifty IT slips nearly 2%, check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered Blue Cloud Softech Solutions have officially been listed on the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). According to the information shared, the shares were admitted to trading effective Monday, August 17, 2026. As a result, the shares will now operate under a dual-listing setup. For the uninitiated, the stock has been listed on BSE Limited since 2016.

"A total of 92,30,81,600 equity shares of face value Re 1 each have been admitted for trading. Securities are admitted under the 'permitted to trade' category for companies already listed on another recognised stock exchange," the company said in the exchange filing.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green today on the National Stock Exchange. The stock started trading at Rs 21.98, up Rs 0.15, or 0.68 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 21.83 on the BSE. During the day, it touched the intraday high of Rs 23.55, representing a gain of Rs 1.72 or 7.87 per cent. The stock's intraday low was Rs 21.50.

The stock ended the trading session at Rs 23, with a gain of 5.36 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,123.09 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38 and a 52-week low of Rs 16.51. The counter has outperformed the sector by 5.92 per cent. Based on 2 per cent of five-day average traded value, the stock is liquid enough for a trade size of Rs 0.27 crore.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day moving average.

IT index falls 2%

The IT stock rallied even as the Nifty IT index dropped nearly 2 per cent due to profit booking. The index closed with a fall of 1.93 per cent, after falling 1.75 per cent on Monday. It quoted lower for the third straight trading day.



Board to discuss fundraising

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its board will also consider fundraising via preferential issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, which may include a swap of shares as consideration for the acquisition. It will also consider a proposal for the potential acquisition of the equity share capital of a US-based healthcare company.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)